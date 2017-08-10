VIDEO: Road closed in Brimington due to burst water main

A road has been closed this afternoon due to a burst water main.
Video footage sent to the Derbyshire Time shows the burst on the mini roundabout between Westmoor Road and Manor Road in Brimington.
The road has been closed for about one hour.
A road has been closed this afternoon due to a burst water main.
Video footage sent to the Derbyshire Time shows the burst on the mini roundabout between Westmoor Road and Manor Road in Brimington.
The road has been closed for about one hour.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.