VIDEO: Raglan ‘forever grateful’ to Spireites as he seals permanent Oxford move

Swindon Town vs Chesterfield - Charlie Raglan sends the ball towards Jay O'Shea - Pic By James Williamson

Charlie Raglan says he’ll always be grateful to Chesterfield FC for giving him a way back into professional football.

The centre-half has just inked a two-year deal with Oxford United, the side he joined on loan last season.