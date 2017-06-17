VIDEO: ‘Pop-up’ fashion shows take Chesterfield by storm

Shoppers on Vicar Lane in Chesterfield have today been treated to a series of ‘pop-up’ fashion shows.

Organised by the shopping centre, clothes from the summer collections of Vicar Lane’s retailers were shown off by professional models.

By 2pm, New Look, Ann Summers and Ministry had all taken part - with more promised later in the day.

There was also music and great prizes to be won by a few lucky members of the public.

Many shoppers clearly loved the experience - with each show attracting a sizeable crowd.

However, not everyone commenting on our Facebook site was impressed.

One, Mark Godfrey, said: “What the hell is Chesterfield - the historic market town - coming too!”

There’s clearly no pleasing some people.