VIDEO: Man hospitalised after New Tupton ‘stabbing’

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in New Tupton.

The incident took place at around 11am this morning when police were called to an altercation on Green Lane.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the men involved was stabbed by the other.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and another man in his 20s has been taken to hospital.

The witness said the 29-year-old man was arrested at his home half an hour later.

Police say they do not have any information at the moment about the severity of the man’s injuries and did now know to which hospital he had been taken.

They also say officers are still at the scene and an investigation has begun.

Residents said that the incident - while unusual for a normally quiet area - was not completely unheard of.

And others suggested things had become noticeably worse in recent months - with a spate of thefts changing the village’s character for the worse.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “I am keeping out of it. It’s just another day.

“I’m from Sheffield and this kind of thing happens all the time there.”

One woman, who works in one of the village’s numerous small businesses, said people had been making sure their property was safe in recent weeks.

“People have been making sure their doors are locked over the last couple of months,” she said.

And a third person, who also did not want to be named, said that there was ‘a lot more going on round here than you would expect’.

More news on this developing story will follow as we get it.