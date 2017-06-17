VIDEO: Get a drone’s eye view of Hardwick Park

An amateur Chesterfield film-maker has made a great new video about Hardwick Park - using a camera mounted on a drone.

Mat Reynolds has made a number of films about different places in and around Chesterfield including the Crooked Spire and the town’s troublesome roundabouts.

Now, he has turned his attention to the beautiful countryside around one of the area’s best know stately homes - which looks even more spectacular from high up in the sky.

The park - which is just a few miles from Chesterfield - covers more than 2,500 acres of parkland, woodland, farmland and wetland.

With great weather forecast for the entire weekend it will be a great place to spend a day exploring with the family.

And - best of all - it’s free (other than car parking charges).

Thanks to Mat for sharing this video with us - we look forward to many more in the future!

7 places to visit this weekend for free