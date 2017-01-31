VIDEO: Dennis Skinner compares Donald Trump to Hitler and Mussolini

Fireband Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner has said Donald Trump is a fascist and likened him to Hitler and Mussolini during a speech in the House of Commons.

He made his comments during an urgent Commons statement on the new US president’s controversial move to stop refugees and citizens from several mainly Muslim countries entering America.

The ban has sparked protests worldwide and led to more than 1.5m people in Britain signing a petition objecting to Mr Trump’s state visit later this year.

Mr Skinner urged ministers to stand up to the new president over the travel ban and called on them to cancel the visit.

He said: “Will the Foreign Secretary (Boris Johnson) just for a moment try to recall, along with me, as I hid underneath the stairs when two fascist dictators, Mussolini and Hitler, were raining bombs on towns and cities in Britain.

“Now this Government are hand-in-hand with another fascist - Trump.

“And what I say to him - do the decent thing and ban the visit. This man is not fit to walk in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela.”

But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson hit back at the veteran Labour MP’s comments and dismissed the Hitler comparison.

He said: “I hesitate to say it but your memory must be at fault if you think Mussolini rained bombs on this country.

“But I hear the comparison that he makes, I don’t accept that comparison.

“I believe it’s in our interests to work with our American friends and partners to show our disquiet where that is appropriate and to get the best deal for UK nationals and dual nationals.”