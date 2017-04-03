VIDEO DEBATE: Should we allow fracking in Derbyshire?

We brought together Ineos boss Tom Pickering and campaigner Cassie Steel to debate the controversial issue of fracking, and whether we should be celebrating - or concerned - over plans to introduce it in Derbyshire.

Chemical giant Ineos has submitted plans to begin test drilling for shale gas at Marsh Lane, near Eckington.

If the tests prove successful, hope to extract gas using the fracking process, which involves drilling deep into the ground and injecting water, sand and chemicals at high pressure to create tiny cracks or fractures. Shale gas can then flow up a well to the surface and be collected.

Ineos says fracking could bring jobs and millions of pounds into the local economy, but protestors say the have huge concerns over the environmental impact of the process - which has been linked to earthquakes.

The debate was filmed by students at Chesterfield College as the first in a series of Derbyshire Times discussions on local hot topics.

