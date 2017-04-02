VIDEO: Chesterfield X Factor hopefuls record Coldplay classic

A Chesterfield band who caught the eye of the X Factor have given the show’s producers a timely reminder of their quality.

The band - who now go by the name the Bearded Dereks - are currently waiting for news from the popular ITV talent show.

Chesterfield musicians Mark and Steve Hewitt and Dan Wooley.

But they have not let the nerves stem their creativity, and have now recorded a truly brilliant version of Coldplay’s Fix You.

The video has already attracted more than 150 comments and getting on for 900 shares and reactions on Facebook.

Commenters praise the trio’s ‘beautiful’ singing voices with one person saying her mum found it so moving it ‘made her cry’.

Brothers Mark and Steven Hewitt have been playing local venues for over 17 years and enjoyed chart success in the band Ovacast a few years back.

The group’s third member, Dan Wooley, is another friend of theirs from Chesterfield band, Escape Plan.

