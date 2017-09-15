VIDEO: Chesterfield union members recreate famous Full Monty scene to support striking workers

Members of the Unite Community in Chesterfield have recreated a famous scene from the Full Monty in a video to support striking Sheffield workers.

The video, which has been posted on social media, has been created to support members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) who have been taking part in industrial action in protest at the planned closure of Eastern Avenue Job Centre in Sheffield. It has been viewed over 5,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The video has had over 5,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The post says: "20 years on from the Full Monty, Unite Community Chesterfield have recreated a famous scene to support the striking PCS workers at Eastern Avenue Jobcentre in Sheffield. Join the pickets weekday mornings starting again on 18th September.

"The government plans to close the centre and any closure would transfer the costs to one of the poorest communities in the city and will make access to services more difficult. This is a courageous act of Solidarity by the PCS members at Eastern Avenue. Help us Fight back."

For more information, see here.

Video courtesy of Unite Community Chesterfield.