VIDEO: Chesterfield clothing designer revealed as new Apprentice candidate

Another set of hopefuls for the BBC’s Apprentice show have been revealed - and one is from Chesterfield.

25-year-old clothing designer Sarah-Jane Clark will go head to head with 17 other candidates in the Beeb’s annual entrepreneur search.

Sarah-Jane - who owns a ladies’ fashion shop and works at Chesterfield-based furniture business Mantle&Clark - says she believes her loyalty is one of her best qualities.

She says: “I am the definition of a girl boss – I get things done and make things happen.”

She added she believes it is ‘vital’ to be determined and strong-willed in business and says never letting her guard down will help her win.

Sarah-Jane is the third young businessperson from north Derbyshire to compete on the programme.

BBC Apprentice candidates 2017.

The former Brookfield student follows in the footsteps of Chesterfield property developer James Hill and Dronfield fashion designer Jessica Cunningham - both of whom made it to the latter stages of the competition.