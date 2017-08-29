VIDEO: Chesterfield born actor takes hit play to New York stage

A Chesterfield-born actor has moved to the Big Apple to star in an acclaimed stage adaptation of an iconic book.

From September, 25-year-old Jonno Davies will take the lead role in an off-Broadway production of A Clockwork Orange in New York.

The young actor is no stranger to the role, having played ultra-violent teenager Alexander DeLarge when the play toured Europe and Asia, as well as a sold-out run in London earlier this year.

And as the only British actor in an otherwise all-American cast, Jonno said he is ‘very excited’ to be leading the production once again.

He said: “Prior to helping cast the show a few weeks ago I’d never been to New York.”

“There’s definitely a hype starting to form and I’m still trying to get used to walking past posters of myself.

“It’s pretty hectic, as I’m rehearsing six days a week as well as doing interviews, photoshoots and all sorts of promotional work.

“Having a completely new American cast has brought a really vibrant and refreshing perspective to the show so I can’t wait for us to open!”

Jonno is a former student of Barlborough Hall and also lived in Woodthorpe, near Staveley, when he was growing up.

He trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts, the oldest drama school in the world.

During the hit play’s European run, Jonno’s performance won rave reviews, with critics describing portrayal of Anthony Burgess’ anti-hero as ‘outstanding’ and ‘phenomenal’.

In addition to A Clockwork Orange, he has appeared in Shakespeare in Love in the West End, A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the National Theatre Riverside and the title role in Dracula at the Edinburgh Fringe.

His film and TV credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, In The Name of Ben Hur, Casualty, Doctors, Hollyoaks and Spotless.

Jonno’s performance can be seen from September 2 though to mid-January at the New World Stages Theatre in Hell’s Kitchen.

