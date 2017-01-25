Video: Brimington family’s bid to raise £30k for young son who has rare sleep disorder

A Brimington family are trying to raise £30,000 to build a special new bedroom and buy a safety bed for their 14-year-old son who has a rare incurable sleep disorder.

Teenager William Huntley suffers from severe rhythmic movement disorder (RMD) which stops him getting to sleep at night.

William Huntley with parents Liane and Robert and sister Rachel

William, who also has ADHD and autism, only sleeps for four hours a night as his condition causes him to bang his head at force while he is sleeping - keeping his family awake through the night.

The Chesterfield FC supporter requires a double bedroom to fit a specially-designed bed which will stop him from hurting himself.

His mum, Liane, 46, of Chesterfield Road, said: “I don’t have words for how much it would mean to me and my family to not only raise the money but also raise awareness of his condition.

“It took 12 years for doctors to diagnose William and over 50 professionals looked at him. They said it was his ADHD and bad behaviour but they all got it wrong.”

William bangs his head against his bed for six hours a night while he is asleep and sometimes does it with such force he breaks beds, makes the floorboards in the house vibrate and suffers friction burns on his forehead.

The family can no longer go on holidays because people have complained of the noise.

The noise he creates causes his mum, dad Robert, 51, and sister Rachel, 16, to suffer with sleep deprivation.

The bed which William requires would need to be custom-made and would cost about £8,000. It would have sound proofing and fibre optic lighting to help him feel calm and safe.

The family would also like to extend other parts of the house to make it more suitable for William when he becomes an adult.

Despite his condition, William’s family say he remains upbeat and loves playing ten-pin bowling and darts.

His mum added: “Most of time William is a happy-go-lucky character who is very kind and caring.”

n Go to www.gofundme.com/williamsgoodnight

The video was taken by William’s mum when he was younger.