VIDEO: Brace yourselves ladies - The Dreamboys are coming to Chesterfield!

The UK's most successful male strip group The Dreamboys have announced a new UK tour - and it includes a date in Chesterfield.

The group, all professionally trained dancers, are renowned for their atmospheric shows, bringing together high energy dance routines, challenging choreography and incredibly toned physiques.

The Dreamboys will be performing in Chesterfield in November.

And they will be at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on Wednesday November 29.

Watch the video for a preview of what to expect, and grab your tickets now, here.

