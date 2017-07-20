VIDEO: Angry confrontation in Chesterfield caught on tape

Further evidence of how anti-social behaviour blights the lives of people in Chesterfield town centre has come to light.

A video has been shared with the Derbyshire Times which appears to show two young men in the middle of an angry, foul-mouthed confrontation.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield.

The video - which has been substantially cut down in length - contains very bad language so viewers are advised to exercise caution before viewing it.

The film was shot yesterday (Wednesday, July 19) on Chesterfield market place by Joel McGuigan.

He said the incident lasted more than five minutes and only ended when one of the men rode away on his mountain bike towards the town hall.

The other man was then spoken to by police before being sent off in the other direction.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted but say they have no record of the incident taking place.