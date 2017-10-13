VIDEO AND PICTURES: Why have residents in Bolsover been left with discoloured water for a week?

Discoloration of water supplies in the Bolsover area is not thought to been caused by seismic testing.

Residents living on the Oxcroft Estate have been left with discoloured water in their homes since last Friday.

Claims have been made that it may have been caused by seismic surveys being carried out in the area by chemical firm Ineos.

But Severn Trent Water has said it believes it was caused by a burst water pipe and the company has told Bolsover District Council that there is no evidence to suggest that damage was caused to pipes or that the surveys played a part in the discoloration.

A spokesman for Bolsover District Council said: “We have been in contact with Severn Trent Water who have collected and tested a sample of the water and are satisfied the water is safe to drink.

“The discoloration is most likely as a result of a change in flow within the distribution mains supplying the area derived from sediments such as iron and manganese.

Discolored water (left) compared to normal water (right).

“They have informed us they have no evidence to suggest there has been any damage to their pipes or that the seismic surveys have been a factor in the discoloration.”

People living on the Oxcroft Estate have been posting images of the discoloured water on social media during the last week.

Some residents have been buying in bottles of water over fears it may not be safe to drink.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We’ve received complaints from customers about discoloured water at their homes, and we investigated fully by taking samples directly from their taps.

“We’ve now analysed those samples and believe the discoloration was caused by a burst water pipe stirring up harmless sediment in our network.

“Customers can clear the discoloration by gently running their kitchen tap for 20 minutes.

“We obviously accept that, while it’s discoloured, customers might not want to drink it but we have no reason to believe that it would cause any health issues.”

Ineos has been carrying out seismic surveys on land near the Oxcroft Estate and across Derbyshire and East Midlands.

The surveys are used to produce detailed images of the geology to determine the size and location of oil and gas reserves.

The information can then be used to help decide whether or not drilling for shale gas may be possible.

Keith Atkin, chairman of Bolsover Against Fracking, said: “The seismic surveys are a continuing process and we want people to keep an eye open and report things if and when they happen.

“Some families have had no drinking water since last Friday. They are having to buy in bottled water.

“We are having difficulties getting answers as to what has happened and how the situation will be rectified.”

Ineos has been asked to comment.

Any resident who has a problem with their water supply should contact their water authority directly.