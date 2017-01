The first snow of the year has been falling in parts of Derbyshire, leading to road and school closures.

The A53 Buxton to Leek road is currently closed as is the Cat and Fiddle between Buxton and Macclesfield.

Snow and traffic disruption Buxton

The Met Office says conditions will improve from late morning with sunny periods developing as the snow showers clear southwards.

For all the latest information on school and road closures, click here.

Denby Lane in Codnor

Denby Lane in Codnor

Snow and traffic disruption Buxton

Snow in Buxton

Snow in Buxton

Snow in Buxton

Snow in Buxton

Snow in Buxton