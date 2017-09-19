VIDEO: Alfreton Leisure Centre gym undergoes £200,000 makeover

An open weekend was held to launch a gym refurbishment at Alfreton Leisure Centre.

On Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, residents tried a free class, had a taster session with a personal trainer and entered a prize draw to win a three- month all-inclusive membership.

Alfreton Leisure Centre's new gym is officially opened on Friday by their Fitness Operations manager Barbara Bexton, second right, assisted by centre mascot, Hector the Hound, Contract manager Peter Sharkey and Health and Wellbeing manager - Amber Valley Contract, Maxine Start.

A total of £200,000 has been invested in the refurbishment including replacement fixed resistance machines, a larger free weights area and new functional training equipment.

As well as the new equipment, there has also been a redecoration and new flooring in the fitness suite areas.

