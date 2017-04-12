VIDEO: Air ambulance called out to house fire incident

The air ambulance was called out as firefighters tackled a house fire on Pilsley Road in Danesmoor.

The road was closed off and police and the air ambulance were in attendance during the incident this afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said crews from Clay Cross, Chesterfield and Matlock arrived at the scene of the blaze at 12 noon.

It was initially thought there were people trapped in the house, but this was not the case.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The footage of the air ambulance was taken by Paul Kirkwood of M&M timber and building