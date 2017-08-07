'Very popular' Grassmoor man took his own life aged 23, coroner rules

A much-loved young man who 'kept a lot of things bottled up' died by suicide, an inquest heard.

A dog walker discovered the body of Aaron Reynolds, also known as Adam Thackray, in Grassmoor Country Park on the afternoon of September 29 last year.

The 23-year-old welder, of New Street, Grassmoor, had hanged himself. He was found with a suicide note in his pocket.

In a statement read out at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday, Mr Reynolds' mother, Diane Reynolds, said he was 'quite happy' in the week before he died and she last saw him alive on the morning of September 27.

She said: "He told me I looked nice and he told me that he loved me.

"As far as I was aware, he'd never suffered from depression and what happened came as a total shock to me."

Ms Reynolds previously told the Derbyshire Times: "We will never forget all that Aaron brought to our lives; his energy, his mischief and his boisterous personality.

"What he brought to our lives no one else could compare.

"We cannot replace him and we would not try to.

"Aaron was a familiar face to so many and he will be missed by so many."

Mr Reynolds' sister, Kimberly Reynolds, told the inquest: "Aaron liked to socialise and spend time with his family - we were all really close.

"He was very popular.

"I don't think he was having a great time but he couldn't speak about it - he was too proud.

"We were always there for him - but he kept a lot of things bottled up."

Coroner Kathryn Hayes concluded Mr Reynolds died by suicide.

She offered her condolences to his loved ones and said: "Yet again we have an inquest of a young man who has taken his own life.

"There are far too many of these cases."

► Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.