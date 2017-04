Firefighters tackled a vehicle blaze in Tansley this morning.

Crews from Matlock were called to Foxholes Lane at about 7.30am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "The incident involved a transit van which was well-alight.

"Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet."

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

It has not been revealed what caused the fire.

Firefighters left the scene at about 8.15am.