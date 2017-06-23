Vandals damage car in Brampton

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Brampton at the weekend.

They say a wing mirror was damaged on a Renault car parked on Vernon Road between 2-2.20am on Sunday (Father’s Day).

Officers would also like to trace a group of four people who were seen near to the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

They are thought to have been teenagers or young adults, wearing hooded tops or jackets.

One of the hoods was white and one of the people was a male with dark hair.

Anyone with any information should contact PCSO Zoe Blount on 101, quoting reference 17*256333, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.