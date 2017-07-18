Van targeted by thieves in Chesterfield- can you help?

Police are appealing for information after a van was targeted by thieves in Hasland, Chesterfield.

At around 10.30pm on Friday, July 14 a woman on in a property on Meadowhill Road heard a noise, looked out of the window and saw two men near to a van parked outside.

The men saw the woman looking out of the window and made off in a car nearby.

On checking the van the following morning it was discovered the vehicle had been broken in to, but nothing had been stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone in thel area who may have noticed anyone, or any vehicles, acting suspiciously in the area that evening, or in the early hours of Saturday, July 15.

If you have any information call PC Richard Clarke by calling 101, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.