Van stolen from a street in Chesterfield

Have your say

A van has been stolen from a street in Chesterfield.

Sometime between 8.30am and 8.45pm on Thursday, August 3, a Ford Transit Connect 75 T200 was taken from Langer Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Paul Rotherham on 101 quoting reference number 17000331830.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.