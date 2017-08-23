'Use it or lose it' plea as Derbyshire shop to close after 60 years

The owner of a newsagents which is set to shut after more than 60 years has urged residents to use their local shops - or lose them.

ABM News on Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, will close its doors at the end of this month.

The store - which opened in 1954 - has been operated by David and Tracey Suffell for the past 28 years.

Mr Suffell said takings had 'dropped and dropped and dropped' over the last five years because more people are shopping at national chains and online.

"One of the main reasons we’re closing is because, quite frankly, people aren’t using local shops like ours anymore," he said.

"Instead, they're going to places like Tesco and doing their shopping online.

"It's also costing too much money to keep the shop going on a weekly basis.

"It's a shame and very concerning for our communities.

"I'd like to get across a very important message - please use your local shops. If you don't, you could end up losing them - as is sadly the case here."

Mr Suffell, 61, said: "When we first came to the area there was so much on offer - pubs, a post office, a fish and chip shop - but now there's very little."

He added: "I'd like to say thank you to all the people who've given us their custom over the years."

Mr and Mrs Suffell will still continue a paper delivery service in the area.