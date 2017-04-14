URGENT APPEAL: Young Eckington man vanishes

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a young man who has disappeared.

Ryan Cullabine, 29, was reported missing from his home in Eckington earlier today.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We want to hear from anyone who might have seen Royan today or knows where he is.

"Our officers are currently out looking for Ryan, along with mountain rescue volunteers."

If you have any information on Ryan's whereabouts, call police on 101 immediately, quoting incident 140 of April 14.