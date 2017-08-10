UPDATE: VIDEO: Road still closed in Brimington due to burst water pipe

Have your say

A road in Brimington is still closed after a burst water pipe yesterday.

Video footage sent to the Derbyshire Time shows the burst on the mini roundabout at the junction of Westmoor Road and Manor Road.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to work at the junction of Westmoor Road and Manor Road in Brimington after a water pipe burst yesterday.

“The road has been closed to allow engineers to work safely. The pipe has now been repaired and we’re working to get the road back to normal as soon as possible.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience that’s been caused.”