Update: Two women injured in M1 crash

Two women were injured in separate crashes on the M1.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at around 7.50am this morning (Thursday 13 July) following reports of a collision on the M1 northbound carriageway around Junctions 30 and 31.

It is believed that a black BMW and a HGV were involved in the collision.

A woman driving the BMW was taken to hospital, though at this time her injuries are not thought to be serious.

A short time later, at 9.15am, police were called following reports of another collision in the same area on the northbound carriageway.

It is reported that a BMW and a Clio were involved in a collision, close to Woodall Services.

Derbyshire Fire Services said the woman was placed in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Services after the crash

Two women are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Two lanes were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident, both are now open.