Update: Two men released over Belper sexual assault claims

Police have released two men under investigation while enquires continue into sexual assault claims in Belper.

Officers were called to the town at around 5am on Friday after receiving reports of a sexual attack on a woman.

The latest from our newsroom.

A police cordon was in place at St Peter's Church on Church Lane.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The 25-year-old man and 29-year-old man who were arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 17000441212.