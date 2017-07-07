UPDATE: Travellers set up TWO camps in Chesterfield

Two groups of travellers have set up separate camps in Chesterfield.

They have moved on to sites off Langer Lane and Storforth Lane in the town.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman told the Derbyshire Times today (Friday) that the legal process had begun to remove the travellers.

Police were also at the Storforth Lane site this morning.

The arrival of the groups comes less than a week after travellers - claiming to be from Norway - left the Queen’s Park North car park in Chesterfield.

It is not thought the two groups are linked to the travellers who stayed at Queen’s Park last week.