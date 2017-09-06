UPDATE: Travellers set up camp at disused Chesterfield petrol station

A group of travellers have set up camp at a disused Chesterfield petrol station.

The small group arrived today at the former Tesco superstore petrol station on Meltham Lane.

Nearby business, Arnold Clark, said that efforts were currently being made to find out who owned the land.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “It is not thought this is council land – if not, the responsibility for eviction will rest with the landowner rather than the council.

“Our officers will visit the site tomorrow morning to check and also to carry out the necessary welfare checks.”

More will follow on this developing story as we get it.