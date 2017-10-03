UPDATE: Tense 12-hour standoff on Chesterfield roof brought to an end

A tense 12-hour police standoff with a man on a roof in Chesterfield as has been brought to an end.

Police were called to Heaton Street, Chesterfield, at 1.20am today (Tuesday, October 17) following a report of a ‘concern for safety’.

Officers attended and found a man on the roof of a house.

A police cordon was set up on the road and a specialist negotiating team were called for.

Officers spoke to the man for several hours before successfully persuading him down.

When he was safely down, the man was arrested on suspicion of causing damage to the roof of a neighbouring house.