Police have said a reported sexual assault in the early hours of this morning in Chesterfield ‘did not take place’.

Officers cordoned off Walton Close, close to Somersall Park, after the ‘incident’ was reported at about 3.40am.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Following an investigation it has been established that the offence did not take place.”

Read our story from this morning here.