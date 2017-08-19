UPDATE: Severe congestion still affecting M1 near Chesterfield

Traffic congestion is still affecting the M1 near Chesterfield - hours after it was supposed to have cleared.
The tailbacks began on the northbound carriageway this morning, between junctions 29 and 30.
The Highways Agency - which cited bridge repairs as the reason for the delays - said traffic conditions would return to normal by 11am.
Traffic cameras still show major queues, however, which seem to have worsened after a broken down vehicle added to drivers’ woes.
The current information for the Highway Agency says that the motorway will be clear shortly after 2pm.
