UPDATE: Severe congestion still affecting M1 near Chesterfield

Have your say

Traffic congestion is still affecting the M1 near Chesterfield - hours after it was supposed to have cleared.

The tailbacks began on the northbound carriageway this morning, between junctions 29 and 30.

The Highways Agency - which cited bridge repairs as the reason for the delays - said traffic conditions would return to normal by 11am.

Traffic cameras still show major queues, however, which seem to have worsened after a broken down vehicle added to drivers’ woes.

The current information for the Highway Agency says that the motorway will be clear shortly after 2pm.