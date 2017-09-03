UPDATE: Rottweilers ‘running loose’ on Derbyshire road captured and owner located

A road in Derbyshire was closed off by police this afternoon because three Rottweilers were ‘running loose’.

Derbyshire Dogs Police and Derbyshire Uniform Task Force attended the scene on the A610 Ripley bypass just before 1pm on Sunday.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes before the dogs were captured safely.

The Derbyshire Uniform Task Force said the owner of the dogs had been located and was coming to collect them.

The road has now reopened.

