Update on body found at Walton Dam

Police say there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the discovery of a body in Walton Dam.

The body of a man was found at the location on Saturday night with emergency services arriving at the scene around 7pm.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the body was found by a group of children.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We don’t believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body in Walton Dam.”

We have also contacted the Derbyshire Air Ambulance, who landed in a nearby field, for comment.