UPDATE: More than £2,000 raised for family of eight-year-old who died after being hit by minibus

A JustGiving appeal, set up to raise money for the family of an eight-year-old girl who died afer she ws hit by a minibus, has raised more than £2,000.

The youngster has been named on social media as Ashlee Rowlands.

The JustGiving page has already raised over £2,000 in just a day and family friend Amanda Woolhouse (from Bilsthorpe) who set up the page wrote:

"I'm wanting to help raise money for Louise and Mark at this awful time to help pay for funeral costs for their little girl to have the send-off she deserves.

"Sadly Ashlee lost her life on the 15th August after being struck by a van at the age of eight. It's every parent’s nightmare and I'm sure you can all only imagine the pain they are going through.

“Ashlee was a bright/cheeky happy girl and she deserves the best so all I'm asking is for a small donation from as many people as possible, even a couple of quid will help to take the hardship off this family.

"Thank you everybody who donates and also for the kind words to the family.”

The incident happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday August 15 on Sycamore Avenue in Glapwell in Derbyshire. Police are investigating the incident. A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a collion involving a minibus and an eight-year-old girl at 20 past three yesterday afternoon. Sadly she later died. Police are investigating." Any one with any information is being asked to call DC Darren Parkin on 101 quoting incident number 539 on August 15.

To support the appeal, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-woolhouse