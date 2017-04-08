UPDATE: Man dies after A6 motorbike crash

A man has died following a collision between two motorbikes in Matlock Bath.

The crash happened on the A6, close to the entrance of Gulliver’s Kingdom, at 5.20pm today (April 8).

One biker suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

An investigation has been launched following the fatal collision. Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident 736 of April 8.

The A6 Dale Road Northbound between Clifton Road and Saint John’s Road is still closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman has said the road will be closed well into the night while investigations take place.

He said the aim was to have the road at Matlock Bath reopened by 7am.