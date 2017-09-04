UPDATE: Man arrested after police seize cannabis plants from Chesterfield flat

A man has been arrested after police seized cannabis plants from a flat in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to the property above fast-food takeaway Pizza Capital on Cavendish Street on Friday, September 1 and stayed at the scene throughout the next day.

Four police cars were lined up on the street in the town centre on Saturday as officers in white overalls could be seen investigating upstairs in the flat.

There was also a large skip outside the food outlet which was used to collect evidence.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: “I got off the 77 bus and I noticed there was a skip at the end of the street.

“Everybody was looking out of the window and as I got off I could smell this stench.

“There was police in white overalls and they had some sort of material and they were bringing it out. It was some sort of grey material and they were bringing it out and chucking it in the skip.”

Another source who did not want to be named said police had told him that a ‘large cannabis grow’ had been found which was ‘far too big to be local’.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to a flat in Cavendish Street, on Friday September 1 and discovered a number of what were believed to be cannabis plants being grown inside.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of growing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

The spokesman added: “Our officers seized the suspected cannabis plants along with various bits of associated kit.”