UPDATE: Major Derbyshire road reopens after ‘serious collision’

A major Derbyshire road has reopened after a ‘serious collision’ took place this morning.
The incident happened on the southbound A38 near Ripley and involved a car which had left the carriageway.
The southbound carriageway of the road was currently completely closed between the A610 near Ripley and the B6179 near Derby for a number of hours.
One casualty had to be cut from a vehicle and the fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services were all in attendance.
The Highways Agency say they would like to thank motorists for their patience.
