UPDATE: Major Derbyshire road closed after ‘serious collision’

A major Derbyshire road is currently closed after a ‘serious collision’.

The incident happened this morning on the southbound A38 near Ripley and involved a car which had left the carriageway.

There is reportedly one casualty as a result of the crash - and the fire, ambulance and police services are all in attendance.

UPDATE: Major Derbyshire road reopens after ‘serious collision’

An air ambulance crew - who had also been called to assist with the operation - say the casualty was cut out of the vehicle.

The southbound carriageway of the road is currently completely closed between the A610 near Ripley and the B6179 near Derby.

The Highways Agency say diversions are in place and advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey.