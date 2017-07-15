UPDATE: Heavy traffic in Chesterfield as A617 Hasland bypass is closed for the weekend

There is heavy traffic on the Horns Bridge Roundabout and there have been a number of near misses as motorists are reminded that the A617 Hasland by-pass is closed this weekend while road improvements are carried out.

The eastbound carriageway – from the A61 Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield towards junction 29 of the M1 - will close from 5am to 11pm on Saturday 15 July, for surface dressing.

The westbound carriageway – from junction 29 of the M1 towards the A61 Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield - will close at the same times on Sunday 16 July, also for surface dressing.

When the road reopens some lane closures will be in place to manage the traffic through the newly-laid surface.

These weekend closures are in addition to this week’s overnight closures between 7pm and 5am. These overnight closures are in place to allow the road to be patched and prepared for the weekend surface dressing and so that lighting on the by-pass could be upgraded.

Surface dressing seals the road to prevent water getting in and cracks and potholes forming.

Surface dressing can only be carried out in the summer as the warmer weather is needed to help the chippings bind to the tar. It can’t take place if it rains as the chippings get washed away.

If the weather is bad the work will be postponed until the following weekend.

Work to sweep the road of loose chippings and replace road markings is scheduled to start on Monday 17 July.

While this is done, both directions of the by-pass will close between 7pm and 5am from Monday 17 July to Sunday 30 July.

Signed diversions are in place. The diversion is the A61 Horns Bridge to Clay Cross, Harris Way, Bridge Street, Furnace Hill Road, the A6175 Market Street to the A6175 Heath Road and the A617 Heath Roundabout, and vice versa. Other local roads are useable by light traffic.