UPDATE: Former Skegby Hall teacher cleared of raping pupil

A retired teacher has been found not guilty of raping a teenage girl at Skegby Hall more than 30 years ago.

Christopher Metcalfe, from Blidworth, was also cleared of indecently assaulting a nine-year-old pupil in a Derbyshire primary school.

Derby Crown Court is hearing the outcome of the jury’s deliberations this afternoon.

5pm UPDATE: Metcalfe cleared of third charge

As news of his charges continues this afternoon, a third charge has now also been found not guilty by the jury.

This was in relation to a claim that he indecently assaulted a girl on his farm in South Normanton.

The jury has failed to reach a verdict on the two remaining charges and has been discharged for an adjournment until April 27.