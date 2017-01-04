Search

Update - cyclist injured after collison with car at Darley Dale

Stock image.

Stock image.

A cyclist was injured after he was involved in a collision with a car in Darley Dale this morning.

Police and ambulance services were called after the collision between a cyclist and the Ford Galaxy car on the A6 at about 10.30am.

The crash happened at the junction with the B5057 near the Whitworth Centre.

A police spokesman said the cyclist received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.