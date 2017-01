A car overturned following a collision on Market Street South Normanton.

The white Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof after it was in collision with an Audi car at around 2.30pm.

A Fire srvices spokesman said four cars were involved in the incident and noone was trapped.

Police closed the road and ambulance services attended the scene. Ambulance crews treated two casualties.

The scene was made safe by 3.30pm.