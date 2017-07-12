UPDATE: Boy, 13, ‘seriously’ injured in Derbyshire road collision

A 13-year-old boy is believed to have suffered ‘serious’ injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car while he was riding his bike.

The incident happened on the B6719 Alfreton Road in Little Eaton shortly after 6pm this evening (Wednesday).

The air ambulance was called to the scene but the young cyclist was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre by land ambulance.

A cordon was put in place and the road was closed for several hours as police began their investigations into the collision.