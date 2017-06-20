UPDATE: ‘Assault’ on Chesterfield footbridge ‘did not happen’, police say

Police investigating an allegation that a woman had been assaulted on a footbridge in Chesterfield are now ‘satisfied’ the assault ‘did not take place’.

The footbridge at Corporation Street and Malkin Street, near to Chesterfield train station, was cordoned off after Derbyshire Constabulary received a report of an assault at about 2.30am yesterday (Monday, June 19).

The footbridge was cordoned off while officers examined the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received an allegation that a woman had been assaulted on the footbridge but following further inquiries, we’re now satisfied that an assault did not take place. No one has been arrested.”

No action will be taken against the women who made the allegation.