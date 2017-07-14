Search

Update: All lanes now reopened on M1 after car and truck collision

NSST 18-6-14 Motorway MC 1 M1 roadworks looking north towards junction 30

Police have re-opened both lanes on the M1 following an earlier collision between a car and a truck.

The crash happened on the M1 southbound between J29 - J28.