'UNPROVOKED ATTACK': Man suffers multiple injuries in Chesterfield pub

A man suffered serious injuries in an attack at a Chesterfield pub.

The 36-year-old victim was at the Crown and Cushion in Low Pavement with some friends on the evening of Saturday, July 22.

He made his way to the smoking area when he was suddenly the victim of what police believe to be an unprovoked attack.

The man suffered a fractured leg, a broken eye socket and a broken nose. He did not see who attacked him.

The incident happened sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "People in the pub at the time recall several customers had come from Sheffield that evening so we are asking people to share this appeal on social media in case there are witnesses to the assault from outside the Derbyshire area.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Antonia Hill on 101, quoting reference 17000315344, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.