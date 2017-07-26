Two years since brooms were snapped in half in Derbyshire

Have your say

It is two years since two brooms were snapped in half in Derbyshire.

Offenders broke the wooden implements in Eyam, which was badly affected by the Great Plague of 1665.

Police never said anyone was arrested for the criminal damage.

Then, last October, another broom was snapped in half in Barlborough. Its brush was spiked into the grass like some kind of show of victory.

The broom-snapper stories went viral across the world.

Brooms are one of the oldest inventions of humans.

The Barlborough broken broom. Picture by Adam Ward.

There is even a reference to brooms in the Bible.