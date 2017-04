Two women were injured in a two car smash in Ilkeston.

The women had to be freed from the cars following the collision between aToyota car and a pickup truck at Hallam Way West Hallam at 6.58pm yesterday (Tuesday April 11).

One was taken to the Royal Derby hospital by East Midland Ambulance service and the other was treated at the scene.

Crews from Ilkeston attended the crash and made the scene safe by 8.17pm.